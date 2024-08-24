LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.34 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.0 %
LYB opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
