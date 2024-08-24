LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.34 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

LYB opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

