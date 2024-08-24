Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of M traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,976,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,616. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.