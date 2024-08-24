Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.1-22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 531.67 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.