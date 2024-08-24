MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32. 225,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 755,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

