Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.16

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.16 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 332.51 ($4.32), with a volume of 4614301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.20 ($4.26).
A number of brokerages recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.09) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.19).
In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,325,173.23). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
