Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 201,665 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

