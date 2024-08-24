Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.18.

NYSE:MLM opened at $542.82 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

