Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.02

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Marui Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $383.05 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.