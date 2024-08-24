Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.44. 1,986,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

