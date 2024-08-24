Maverick Protocol One Day Volume Tops $11.31 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $73.14 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23131546 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $6,549,066.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

