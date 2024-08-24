Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Shares Down 11.7%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.28 and last traded at $111.28. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.02.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers.
