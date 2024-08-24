McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.87. 196,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,986. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.