McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 38.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Argus increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

