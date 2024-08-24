McAdam LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.14% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.45. 828,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,315. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

