McAdam LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 77,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

