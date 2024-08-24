McAdam LLC Invests $203,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

