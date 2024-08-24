McAdam LLC Purchases 100,761 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $54,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 406,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,013. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

