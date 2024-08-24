McAdam LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

