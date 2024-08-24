McAdam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

FNDA stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 283,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

