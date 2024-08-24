Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.8% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,246,819.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,633 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. The company had a trading volume of 446,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

