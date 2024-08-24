Mdex Price Up 10.6% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $872,777.55 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00247748 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.