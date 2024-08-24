Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.54.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.