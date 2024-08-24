MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 239.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 506,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.
MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on MET
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.