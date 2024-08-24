Mina (MINA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.11 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $591.76 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00250003 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,181,831,085 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,626,820 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,181,699,362.8400393 with 1,148,361,563.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.50844935 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $23,547,252.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

