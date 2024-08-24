Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. 13,065,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,829,795. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

