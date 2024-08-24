Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $135.44 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $135,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

HD stock traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.59. 3,426,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.65. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

