Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AES by 6.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AES by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 724,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in AES by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.08. 6,788,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,740. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

