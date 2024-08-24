Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.15

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.15 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.88). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 230,208 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of £273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 801.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.94.

Montanaro European Smaller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. Montanaro European Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

