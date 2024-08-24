MontVue Capital Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,847 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

