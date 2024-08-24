Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1,120.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.38. 520,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,723. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $483.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

