Morgan Stanley Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

