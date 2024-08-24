M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.68. 890,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,410. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.