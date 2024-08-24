Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 46,957,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 896% from the average daily volume of 4,713,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.