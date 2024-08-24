My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,111 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

