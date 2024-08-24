My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,432 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
BEN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
