My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 7,166,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

