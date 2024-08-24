My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $79.42. 206,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,173. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

View Our Latest Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.