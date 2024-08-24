My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $476,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Peakstone Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 168.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 54,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,398. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $475.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

