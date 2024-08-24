My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

