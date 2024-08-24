My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,177 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,028. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

