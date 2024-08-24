My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.00. 339,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.39. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

