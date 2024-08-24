N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.16

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.16 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.32), with a volume of 12,316 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($259,875.26). Insiders own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
