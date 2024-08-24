NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,974,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

