Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $691.38 and last traded at $697.46. Approximately 668,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,876,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.54.

Specifically, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.00 and a 200-day moving average of $624.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.