New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

