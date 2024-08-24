New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $409.04. The stock had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,793. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.97 and a 200 day moving average of $433.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

