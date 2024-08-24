New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $63,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

