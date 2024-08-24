New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Reliance worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reliance by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 246.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.97. 127,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,789. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.99.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.