New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.