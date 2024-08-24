New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.58 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,874 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,951. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

